PADUCAH, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the Brookport Bridge has been blocked by a dump truck crash, for an expected duration of two hours.
A small dump truck was attempting to cross the bridge Tuesday when it struck a truss near the curve on the Illinois end, KYTC says.
KYTC says the impact may have knocked the truck's bed off.
Inspectors will have to conduct a safety inspection before the bridge can reopen to traffic, KYTC says.
Drivers are advised to detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.