Brookport Bridge

PADUCAH — There has been another crash on the U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge — the second in two days

The bridge is expected to be closed until about 11 a.m. as authorities respond to the 2-vehicle accident and work to clear the scene.

According to Local 6 Photojournalist Mason Watkins, deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office are helping travelers get turned around. 

Local 6 is working to determine if there were any injuries. 

Drivers can detour via the Interstate 24 Ohio River Bridge.