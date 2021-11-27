PADUCAH- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be temporarily closing the Brookport Bridge on December 1 at 7 a.m. Crews will be doing work on the bridge's metal decking, guardrail, and other items.
KYTC is asking people to use Interstate 24 as a detour route, while they complete the maintenance work. The bridge is expected to be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The transportation cabinet says about 4,200 vehicles use the Brookport Bridge to cross the Ohio River each day. There's a 15-ton limit on the bridge as well as an 8-foot width and 9 ft. 6 in. height limit for vehicles wishing to cross.
KYTC engineers will also be running maintenance checks on the bridge's lighting system as they plan to enhance the control system soon.