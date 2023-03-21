PADUCAH — The U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport Bridge" will be closed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from March 27 through March 31 to allow for a detailed inspection of the bridge structure, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinets says.
According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the bridge's limited deck-width and contractor's usage of an Under Bridge Inspection Vehicle are the main factors contributing the the bridge's closure.
The cabinet says climbers will be helping with the inspection in an effort to reduce the closure time. The climbers will return to assist the inspection team from April 3 to 7, when they plan to finish inspection work. During this time, there will be a daytime lane restriction on the bridge.
According to the cabinet, the inspection will be carried-out as weather permits and the KYTC will provide progress updates.
To stay up-to-date with the KYTC District 1, you can follow them on Facebook or sign up for email alerts.