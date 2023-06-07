BROOKPORT, IL — The Brookport Fire Department celebrated Tuesday as they received a grant to help them purchase new equipment.
Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera presented the $15,675 small-equipment grant to the fire department, to the sound of cheers and applause from the audience.
That money will be used to purchase brand new handheld radios, allowing the older ones to be passed down to new recruits. They'll help firefighters better prepare for emergencies.
Assistant Chief James Wooten explained why it was important for firefighters to have access to handheld radios like they ones they'll purchase with the grant.
"In the event of — hopefully it never happens — if there was ever a situation where they had to call a mayday, which is basically an emergency call for help from a fire department, they have that radio. So it's dependable, has a fresh battery on it, and it's in good shape. That way, the communication team can go through and give them the help they need."
Rivera spoke at the event too, saying he wanted to continue his office's mission of supporting departments, especially with over 70 percent of departments in Illinois being volunteer.
The assistant chief also told us they're looking to grow the department, and this grant money helps with those efforts.