PADUCAH — A Brookport, Illinois, man was arrested after police say he shot at a vehicle in the parking lot of a Paducah business on Sunday.
The man, 31-year-old Christopher Machan of Brookport, is accused of sending harassing texts to someone, then speeding through a parking lot in pursuit of that person before firing a gunshot at the victim's vehicle.
According to the Paducah Police Department, the victim told officers they'd received harassing texts from Machan earlier in the day, so when they saw Machan, they fled in their car. The victim said Machan, who was also in a vehicle, followed their car through the parking lot. Machan allegedly fired a single gunshot at the victim's car before fleeing the scene.
Police say a witness also reported seeing Machan speed after the victim's car in the parking lot. The witness said the cars drove around the side of the business, and the witness heard the gunshot when the cars were out of sight.
Police obtained a warrant for Machan, and he was arrested by deputies with the Massac County Sheriff's Office in Illinois and jailed in the Massac County Jail.
He faces charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree terroristic threatening, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.