BROOKPORT, IL — The city of Brookport, Illinois, is taking steps to prepare for any potential flooding. The city has installed pumps at multiple sites to keep the water down as the Ohio River begins to rise. Brookport Mayor Pro Tem Scott Martin is keeping an eye on the pump stations throughout the city.
"Currently down at this site we've got five 12-inch pumps and two 8-inch pumps. We've got a couple sixes set up down there by one of our pump houses," Martin says.
They're keeping an eye on the levels of the Ohio River in case the water rises this weekend. The National Weather Service is projecting the river level to go up slightly.
"We know how the winters are around here. It could come back up in a matter of weeks to 50 foot. Then we'd be in trouble," Martin says. "So, we're currently sand bagging to get a stockpile ready in case something happens."
The city's flood wall gate was damaged Friday after maintenance was done on a pipe nearby. Martin is working to get the entire gate replaced.
"Just getting a gate ordered is going to be the hardest part. Because it's an old style gate, it took us three or four years to find the person that makes them. There's a waiting list, so that'll be the longest part," Martin says.
Brookport is working with the Army Corps of Engineers, Massac County Emergency Management, and the state of Illinois to monitor the flooding situation.
Martin says there is no immediate danger for people living in Brookport. The city will continue to pump and place sandbags to prepare for any flooding.