BROOKPORT, IL — Local communities are busy preparing for the chance of flash flooding.
The city of Brookport in Illinois is pumping water from the city into the Ohio River. Those efforts started Saturday.
Brookport Mayor Tami Wessel said the process is nothing new for the city.
Project Hope Animal Shelter in Metropolis is about 20 minutes down the road. Manager Katie Parker said they are prepared with buckets.
"It's gonna'. We're gonna' flood," said Parker.
The shelter has ongoing leaking issues, so the staff is not looking forward to heavy rain.
"It's not a massive amount of water, but it's enough to cause damage if it gets bad enough," said Parker. "We have to move dogs to other places until that's dry, and we have to Shop-Vac and that kind of stuff."
Brookport has been pumping backwater every day since Saturday. Wessel said city employees are doing everything to prevent flooding in the city.
The mayor said they have noticed some changes in the river, and with heavy rain expected, they are taking precautions.
"The water for the past couple of years has started coming up in January. I don't know if it's necessarily rain," said Wessel. "I don't remember having this much, quite, last year, but this is just our normal time of year, and we'll fight this probably 'til about March or April."
The rising water levels have already stopped a project at Dam 52.
"It is very concerning. We have a lot of issues with the flood wall that need to be taken care of," said Wessel. "They're working on one right now. Because the water came up, they weren't able to complete it."
As the pumping process continues, the mayor said the city will be fine.
"We have succeeded very well in keeping the water out, and we're doing everything we can to make sure the people are safe," said Wessel.
The pumping process will likely continue for the next two weeks, with the area being supervised.