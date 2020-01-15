Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM...SHAWNEETOWN...PADUCAH...OLMSTED DAM AND CAIRO .THE OHIO RIVER STILL HAS SEVERAL POINTS IN FLOOD. RIVER POINTS ABOVE THE LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES WILL START TO FALL AND GO BELOW FLOOD STAGE THE LATTER PART OF THE WEEKEND. RIVER POINTS BELOW THE LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES WILL CONTINUE TO RISE THROUGH THE WEEKEND AND THEN REMAIN STEADY THROUGH THE FIRST PART OF NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY JANUARY 23. * AT 11:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 40.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 42.0 FEET BY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER START A SLOW FALL AFTER THAT. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&