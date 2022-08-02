MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — They served together on the same ship. Then both went to Vietnam. The Story brothers have a story to tell, one of a strong bond and a strong sense of service and sacrifice.
Dale Story flips through a photo album of Navy memories with his brother Louie by his side.
"You guys are about how old there you think?" I asked the two about one particular photograph.
"I was 20 and he was," Dale started.
"18," Louie finished.
These two have been close all their lives.
"He joined a week after I did," Dale said, talking about when the two joined the Navy.
It sort of runs in the family. Their father served.
"Had an uncle that was in the Navy when I was in the eighth-grade, and from then on that's all I wanted to do when I got out of high school. I wanted to join the Navy," Louie said, next looking to his brother. "So I did. And he was just a bonus."
Boot camp would prepare them to be part of a team.
"Every person on a ship has a specific job, and that job is important when you're at combat," Dale explained of what they learned. "It doesn't matter if you're a cook or a radar man or you're a gunner's mate. Everybody has a small job to do, and that meshes everything together that makes that ship a fighting machine."
Preparation would lead to action. The brothers served together in the North Atlantic on the USS Yorktown.
"Now, you guys didn't want to be separated though, did you?" I asked them.
"No, they both replied together.
"I never got homesick when we were stationed together, and I think I probably would have, but I always had him to talk to, rely on, and we sort of had each other's back," Louie explained.
Both were radar men.
"Take care of all the contacts that from aircraft and from other ships. You keep track of everything, and you keep the bridge informed of everything that's going on," Dale said of their jobs.
They would serve together for some time still, next in Hawaii.
"We were directly in the intelligence part of the Vietnamese War," Dale said. "But, the needs of the Navy came in, and it was a surprise."
The two were needed in Vietnam. Dale served on the USS Everett F. Larson. Louie served on the USS Ozbourn.
"I caught the ship in Japan, and from there we went to Vietnam," Louie said. "And I just remember seeing the land and thought wow, this is what we're fighting over?"
"Did you think about our brother a lot? Were you wondering what was going on with him?" I asked Dale.
"Well I was, yes. But we never came across his ship at all," he said.
Their mission required long hours, sometimes 18 a day.
"For the most part we were up and down the coast of Vietnam all together, and we did gunfire support down south for troops who were ashore," Dale said. "They would call in and they'd be really close to the enemy, they might even be surrounded, and they'd call in for gunfire support from the Navy. And we had to shoot into there sometimes, right pretty close to them."
For months and months, this was their reality, until finally it was time for Dale to come home. A few months later, Louie would get his chance.
"I was there to meet him when the ship came in," Dale said.
"When we got back from Vietnam, he was there on the dock," Louie echoed.
Today, just a few miles up the road at Mike Miller Park stands a reminder of how much the war took from so many: Ronnie Reed's name etched in stone. He was a friend Louie knew from school.
"'Course, he was in the Marines, and it was probably less than a month later he was killed," Louie said of the last time he saw Reed. "He left that next day."
These two made it home, but both paid a price.
"I have a lot of medical problems from Agent Orange, which, you know, it's airborne and it was in the water," Louie explained.
He loved to ride his motorcycle, clocking more than half a million miles over the years.
"I miss it, but you know, there's a time when you've got to give it up. So, it's my time," Louie told me.
"The stress level was high," Dale said of his experience in Vietnam.
Dale lives with PTSD, and receives mental health treatment through the VA.
Still, they look for the good, like a thoughtful letter from a student. Also, trips to see old friends.
"We go to our ship's reunion for the Yorktown every year, and that's a big deal for me," Louie said.
They're proud of the part they played during Vietnam, and their service and sacrifice.
"Wouldn't trade it for anything," Dale said.
"I do feel like I might have made a small difference for the country," Louie added.