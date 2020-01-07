PADUCAH — The new restaurant preparing to move into the former Whaler's Catch building in downtown Paducah says renovations are underway, and the business will begin hiring staff in the coming weeks.
In November, it was announced that Broussard’s Cajun Cuisine — based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri — will open its second location in the downtown Paducah building.
In a news release sent Tuesday, Broussard's General Manager Patrick Abbott said the restaurant will soon begin accepting job applications.
"Shortly after the first of the year we will begin accepting applications for members of the management team,” said Abbott. “Once that team is in place, we’ll determine how many bartenders, kitchen staff and wait staff we will need. Overall, we expect to hire more than 50 team members in Paducah."
The release says renovations to the building are "well underway," and plans include two dining levels, a large patio space outside, a walk-up bar, outdoor games and catering. The Paducah location is still set to open in spring of 2020.
The release also includes a statement from Hunter and Stephanie Clark, who own the Cape Girardeau restaurant, which reads: “Our Cape customers are excited, too. They think it’s wonderful to see us expanding. We’ve had to reassure a few people that nothing will change in Cape – we’re not moving, but growing!”