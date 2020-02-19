MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- Brush cutting along Interstate 24 will impact westbound traffic for starting Wednesday.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says there will be a work zone lane restriction just west of the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 Interchange to about a half-mile past the Tennessee River Bridge.
The brush cutting is expected to take about two days to complete.
Drivers should be on alert for one lane traffic starting near the 30 mile marker between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day.
The brush cutting will make it easier for drivers to see signs, as well as deer and other wildlife trying to cross the interstate.