WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — Crews are fighting a large fire in a wooded area in Williamson County, Illinois.
The fire is in northern Williamson County near I-57 between Johnston City and White Ash. Local 6 Meteorologist Noah Bergren says the smoke plume from the fire is large enough to be picked up on weather radar.
Bergren says, because of strong northwest winds, smoke from the fire is being carried nearly 30 miles to the south.
A video loop shows the area of the smoke plume:
Local 6 is sending a crew to the scene, and we will bring you more details as we learn more.
WFCN News in southern Illinois reports that most of the fire appears to be contained as of about 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, but some areas are still burning.