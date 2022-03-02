Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam and Cairo. .The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo. A slow fall will begin soon thereafter. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor to Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10. * IMPACTS...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening, March 9, and continue falling to 29.2 feet Saturday, March 12. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&