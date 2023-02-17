PADUCAH — A local law firm was on the ground in East Palestine, Ohio, and witnessed the aftermath firsthand.
Thursday, attorneys with Bryant Law Center held a meeting with hundreds of people affected by the fiery train derailment.
They described their stories as devastating.
One family with a newborn baby is scared to return to their home, not sure if it's healthy for their child.
A business owner is trying to keep the doors of her flower shop open. On Valentine's Day, normally her busiest day of the year, she sold one bouquet.
Those are just two of hundreds of stories the lawyers heard.
The smell of burning chemicals still lingers in the air over East Palestine, Ohio.
But attorney Emily Roark with Bryant Law Center says the pungent smell is not the main concern of people there.
“So the drinking water is nonexistent right now. It's bottled water,” Roark says.
The lack of water flows into other facets of their lives.
“Can we bathe in? Is it OK to take showers? Is it OK to brush our teeth? Nobody knows. And then that goes to the school, so can we send our kids to school?” says Roark, describing the questions residents have.
With more than 25 years in train derailment case experience, Bryant Law Center is lending its expertise to those affected in East Palestine. They’re confident they can get them the compensation they deserve.
“It's terrible, and it's horrible. But it's not new to us," Roark says. "It's something that we've been involved in. It's something that we're good at, something we know how to help, help people."
Bryant Law Center President Mark Bryant says the firm is approaching this case like another it took on in 2015.
“We had a case just like this. It happened in Maryville, Tennessee, and 7,500 people were evacuated. So this is a big deal. We've done a lot of it,” Bryant says.
They've started with a town hall where more than 350 people attended, interested in joining the class action lawsuit the firm recently filed. It's the first step in a long process, leaving those affected to wait in limbo.
“It's hard to say when they'll be able to get their lives back, if they'll ever return to a normal situation,” says Roark.
Roark says the firm doesn't have an exact count of the clients it's representing in the class action suit yet. People in surrounding towns will also be able to file a lawsuit in this case.
Bryant Law Center was the second firm in the country to file a class action suit against Norfolk Southern. It was filed in federal court in Youngstown, Ohio.