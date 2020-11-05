PADUCAH — The Bryant Law Center says, for the fifth consecutive year, it has been selected by their peers to be included in the US News and World Report "Best Law Firms" 2021 list – with a regional practice area of Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.
“It is an honor to receive this award for five years year and knowing it is client and peer review driven,” said firm founder Mark Bryant. “US NEWS and WORLD REPORT BEST LAWYERS recognizes the quality and dedication our lawyers and support staff put into every case. It goes with our slogan of putting clients first.”
The law center says firms included in the 2021 "Best Law Firms" list are recognized for professional excellence with consistently impressive ratings from clients and peers.
In a news release sent by the law center, the firm says achieving a tiered ranking shows a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.
The firm also says ranked firms, presented in three tiers, are listed on a national and regional based scale. Firms that received a tier designation reflect the highest level of respect a firm can earn among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas.
The Bryant Law Center says the 2021 rankings are based on the highest number of participating firms and client votes received on record. Almost 16,000 lawyers provided more than 1,229,000 law firm assessments, and more than 12,000 clients participated providing 107,000 evaluations.
The Bryant Law Center, with offices in Paducah and Louisville, says it provides services to clients in the field of personal injury, criminal defense, workers compensation and family law. The firm also says it has a national practice in mass torts and train derailments.