UNION CITY, TN — On this Forever Home Friday, Local 6 is thrilled to report a success story for one of our previous pets — and we're hoping today's precious pups will see the same benefit.
Rocky and Ella have been at the Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven for over a year now.
Rocky is a black lab mix who's about one to two years old. Ella is a smaller tan terrier mix who's about a year old.
They are both fixed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and are good with other animals and children, wags tells Local 6.
Their adoption fee is $200, and that covers the cost of all medical expenses.
If you are interested in adopting Rocky and Ella, their adoption fee is $200.
You can reach out to Wags and Whiskers by calling (270) 254-6043 or send them an email at obioncopets@gmail.com.
Last week's Forever Home Friday pet Rosebud — a shy shepherd mix with a heart of gold — found her forever home after 4 months at the Humane Society of Marshall County.
Congratulations to Rosebud and her new family!