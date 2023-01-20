UNION CITY, TN — On this Forever Home Friday, Local 6 is thrilled to report a success story for one of our previous pets — and we're hoping today's precious pups will see the same benefit. 

Rocky and Ella have been at the Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven for over a year now.

rocky 2.jpg

Rocky 

Rocky is a black lab mix who's about one to two years old. Ella is a smaller tan terrier mix who's about a year old. 

They are both fixed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and are good with other animals and children, wags tells Local 6. 

Their adoption fee is $200, and that covers the cost of all medical expenses. 

If you are interested in adopting Rocky and Ella, their adoption fee is $200. 

Ella

Ella 

You can reach out to Wags and Whiskers by calling (270) 254-6043 or send them an email at obioncopets@gmail.com. 

Last week's Forever Home Friday pet Rosebud — a shy shepherd mix with a heart of gold — found her forever home after 4 months at the Humane Society of Marshall County. 

Congratulations to Rosebud and her new family! 

Rosebud