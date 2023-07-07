PADUCAH — Paducah Police pursued a bucket truck after it hit a Massac County, Illinois Sheriff's cruiser this morning. The search ultimately ended in the truck hitting a guard rail, backing up traffic on I-24 East. The driver was not injured. Updates to come.
Bucket truck hits guard rail on I-24 East after police pursuit
- Callie Stone
Callie Stone
