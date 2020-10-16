MURRAY, KY — A new "buddy bench" installed outside Murray Middle School is more than a place to sit.
It's there to honor the memory of Logan Phillips, a Graves County student who took his own life last year, the Murray Independent School District says.
The group Logan's Legacy has been raising money for and providing buddy benches to local schools. "It is our goal to provide a buddy bench for each elementary school in Graves County in memory of Logan Phillips," a spokesperson for Logan's Legacy said in a news release sent by the school district.
The project started last year as a reminder to be kind to others. The bench is there for new students and others who want to meet new friends.
The district said students might also go to the bench if their usual friends aren't in school that day, if they want to play something different, if they aren't getting along with their usual friend, or if they want to be a buddy to someone else who needs one.
For more information about Logan's Legacy, visit facebook.com/Be-Kind-Logans-Legacy-100835424836658.