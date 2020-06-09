PADUCAH — Paducah city leaders had their first reading of the 2021 fiscal year budget on Tuesday. The city commission faces a tough reality moving into the next fiscal year, because of the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the budget. The city is projecting a 10% revenue decrease. In 2020, the city's revenue was about $36.2 million. For 2021, they're projecting to bring in around $33.2 million. City Manager Jim Arndt explains how his office, and the finance department, have reached this stage in the proposed budget.
"The City Manager's office and the finance team works with each individual department," Arndt said. "Again, to kind of dig in deeper into each department's plans for the upcoming fiscal year, and the amount of revenues are estimated in comparison to the amount of expenditures that are requested."
During a budget workshop on May 26, Assistant City Manager Michelle Smolen said they would be facing a hiring freeze for the 2021 fiscal year.
"The approach here is that the positions that were vacant during the budget development are frozen," Smolen said during May's budget workshop. "So positions that are currently filled, will be back filled, as they're vacated."
I texted the city manager to ask about specific budget cuts for the fiscal year, but he did not initially reply. When I requested an interview to discuss the budget, Arndt replied saying, "I have plans for the evening. Sorry."
However, back in May, during the budget workshop, Arndt commented on budget cuts.
"They really did embrace the spirit of the budget-in-place mentality: Making sure that we stood strong behind team Paducah and they brought cuts to the table that were very creative. And they really helped out as we went through the budget process," Arndt said.
The city will review revenue sources six months into the fiscal year to see where adjustments need to be made. The Paducah City Commission will meet on June 24 to approve the 2021 fiscal year budget, which would go into place on July 1, 2020.