BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white gunman who massacred 10 Black shoppers and workers at a Buffalo supermarket has pleaded guilty to murder and hate-motivated terrorism charges.

Payton Gendron entered the plea Monday in an Erie County courtroom. The charges carry an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Biden gives emotional speech after Buffalo shooting: 'White supremacy is a poison' Speaking at the close of his visit to the city, the president remembered each of the victims of the shooting at a grocery store frequented by a largely Black clientele, becoming visibly emotional as he described how they were remembered by their families and their community.

The 19-year-old used a legally-purchased semiautomatic rifle to gun down victims at the Tops Friendly Market in May.

He said in writings posted online that his goal was to terrify Black people and preserve white power.

Gendron has pleaded not guilty to separate federal hate crime charges that could carry the death penalty.