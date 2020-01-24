METROPOLIS, IL — Crews demolished the Fritts building in downtown Metropolis, Illinois, Friday.
Local 6 viewer Carl Pearcy shared video of the demolition with us.
The building, better known as Brown and Bruner Bank, has sat at the corner of 3rd and Ferry streets since it was built in 1876.
The Metropolis Library Genealogy Department tells us the first floor housed a bank, and the second floor was used for dances and meetings — and was eventually turned into apartments.
A crew demolished the building Friday after parts of it started falling down onto the sidewalk. The building has sat vacant for several decades.