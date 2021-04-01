GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Deputies are investigating after someone broke into multiple storage units in a facility in Graves County, damaging the units and stealing property.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says someone broke into the facility — which is on Kentucky 80 East, just south of Mayfield — sometime between midnight at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The burglars damaged about 30 storage units — knocking out windows, breaking locks, bending framing and causing other damage. The sheriff's office says many items were stolen, with the total cost estimated at more than $33,000. Some of the stolen items include a large amount of ammunition, some firearms, tools, electronic equipment and liquor.
The sheriff's office says the suspects' SUV was recorded on surveillance cameras in the area. Investigators believe the vehicle is a gray 2017 or 2018 Nissan Rogue with black or dark-colored wheels.
Investigators ask anyone with information about who is responsible for the theft and property damage to call the Graves County Sheriff’s Office at 270-247-4501 or any law enforcement agency.