MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — There was a shake-up Thursday night on the McCracken County Schools Board of Education.
At the meeting, board members voted to make Steve Shelby the new chair. They also voted to keep Kelly Walker as vice chair. Meanwhile, current Board Chair Melanie Burkeen has announced she's stepping down from the board. A district spokeswoman says McCracken County schools will publish a notice of vacancy to fill Burkeen's board seat in the Paducah Sun on Jan. 27.
Burkeen told the board she's starting a new season in her life and is ready for a change. She said she loves the district and has enjoyed her time on the board.
The vote to make Shelby board chair was unanimous. Shelby was the former chair back in 2019, but he resigned as chair in May of that year, saying it was in the best interest of the district. That decision came after he faced criticism for his handling of criminal investigations in the district. The vote to keep Walker as vice chair was also unanimous.
Regarding Burkeen's now-vacant board seat, she represented Division 4. Those who are interested in being appointed to fill the vacancy have to live in that area to apply.
The appointment will be effective until the November regular election.
Applicants must be at least 24 years old and have lived in Kentucky for at least three years.
In addition to being published in the Paducah Sun, the ad will be posted on the district's website next week.