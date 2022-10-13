FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — A burn ban that was lifted Wednesday in Franklin County, Illinois, was reinstated Thursday amid a red flag warning. 

The warning issued by the National Weather Service means dry, windy weather conditions are creating an increased risk of wildfires in the area. 

RELATED: Local 6 area under red flag warning Thursday and Friday as NWS warns conditions 'will result in critical fire danger'

"A burn ban has been reinstated for Franklin County due to the elevated fire danger. Residents are asked to refrain from burning during the ban. The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice," an alert issued Thursday afternoon by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency states. 

Click here for a list of counties that have issued burn bans in the Local 6 area. 