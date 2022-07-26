MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The start of the school year is quickly approaching — with some local schools starting back as early as next week.
Amid a nationwide bus driver shortage, schools in West Kentucky are preparing drivers for the upcoming year the best they can.
In Marshall County, bus drivers are attending a yearly training session to get up to date on safety practices.
They're going back to the basics.
Drivers are getting another lesson in pre-trip inspections, child pickup and all things to make sure kids are safe on the bus.
It's a training course that 70-year-old Spencer Pace has completed more than 40 times.
Bus 182 is equipped with air conditioning for drives in the summer heat.
Pace says it's one of the biggest changes he's seen in his 41 years of driving for Marshall County.
“The buses are nothing like they used to be. The old timey stick shift is what I started out on,” Pace says.
Pace says he noticed a big shift after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bus drivers were harder to come by, and the shortage is ongoing.
Facilities and Transportation Director Jeff Stokes says long-time drivers like Pace are the ones who keep things running smoothly.
“It’s organized chaos is the way I like to call it, and I talk to them about that. But it has organization to it. They know where they need to go. I have so many veteran drivers that's on this staff that really help the new drivers out,” Stokes says.
Pace is picking up an extra route to make sure all the kids get to school.
He spends a total of three hours on the bus every day, all while balancing health issues and another full-time job at Walmart.
“Surgeries and cancer, but I'm doing good and thankful to still be able to go,” says Pace.
Despite the busy schedule, Pace says he can't imagine retiring anytime soon because of his passion for children who ride his bus every day.
“I'd say I would miss, truly miss, the kids,” says Pace.
As he’s getting older, he's cutting back on his job at Walmart to prioritize his bus routes and to get some down time.
He's using the extra free time to relax with his 13-year-old grandson.
Paducah Independent Schools and McCracken County Schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers as well.
Marshall County is looking to hire more drivers to combat the shortage.
Full-time positions are available, but they are also looking to hire part-time and substitute drivers.