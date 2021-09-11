Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph expected. * WHERE...Southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.