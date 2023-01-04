MARTIN, TN — A business owner is suing the city of Martin, Tennessee, Northwest Tennessee Today reports.
The business owner alleges her business was wrongfully ordered to be torn down because of storm damage.
Signs by Sharon owner Sharon Bowers says her business could have and would have been safely restored, and she claims it was a historic building.
The lawsuit accuses a building inspector related to Mayor Randy Brundige deemed the building unstable and threatened to arrested anyone who went inside.
Bowers says she asked to have an engineer inspect the building, but she was told no.
There are two central issues in the lawsuit:
— That the inspector allegedly wasn't qualified to assess the building's integrity.
— That the building is in Martin's historical district and is therefore protected by state law.