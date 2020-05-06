PADUCAH — The past two months have been difficult to say the least for Strickland's Seafood Restaurant owners Laura and Shawn Strickland.
"We've definitely been struggling, and we've been using our own money to help keep the business going," says Laura.
They originally laid everyone off when everything first shut down because of COVID-19. A Paycheck Protection Plan loan helped them rehire some workers to do curbside pick up.
"We're limited in our hours, and it's a good chunk of money that goes toward payroll, but when you're limited with your hours and limited with service, a lot of it just sits there," says Laura.
Business owners across the country are experiencing the same thing the Stricklands are. The ADP jobs reports shows more than 20 million jobs were lost in the month of April alone because of COVID-19 shutdowns.
"The destruction is just overwhelming. I don't know if mankind has ever contemplated something like this before," says CPA Dean Owen.
Owen believes we will start to see economic recovery begin in the next couple of months. However, he says it could be a while before we see full economic recovery.
"Probably for the next two to five years we'll be seeing some — we'll have some damage that's been done, and we'll see repercussions that are different that just doesn't go back to the way it was," says Owen.
Some businesses won't be able to make it that long.
"We don't know what the future holds. How is that gonna' look? Are we gonna' be able to bounce back from this economy or not? It's kind of desperate a little bit right now. It's all up in the air," says Laura.
The Stricklands have hope their business will make it through this, but acknowledge some things are out of their control.
"Whatever God has for us and plans is what we'll embrace," says Laura.
