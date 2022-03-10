MAYFIELD, KY — It's back to business for Acree's Fitting and Hose in Mayfield. The business held a ribbon cutting Thursday to celebrate its reopening, after it has to relocate because of the Dec. 10 tornado. It's not the business' first time relocating after a tornado.
Acree's Fitting and Hose's first building was damaged by a tornado back in 2016. Owner Jason Acree says it was mainly structural damage to the building rather than their product, but they still moved to a different location.
"We originally opened in 2016. The tornado that came through here hit our first location. It wasn't as big of a tornado, obviously," says Acree.
Then, the night of Dec. 10, they lost the majority of their inventory, and the building was a complete loss. It made Thursday's ribbon cutting that much sweeter.
"Our reopening day was this last Monday, and already I've had people in here every single day. Multiple people said they're really glad to see us back and happy to have us," says Acree.
That's why Acree decided to stay in Mayfield.
"The same reason I stayed the last time — I was born here. I've lived here all my life," says Acree.
He's not the only one returning. Mayfield-Graves County Chamber of Commerce President Allison Morris says it a combined effort.
"Almost 90% at least are like 'Yes, we're coming back.' We're rebuilding Mayfield together, so we're very optimistic about the regrowth," says Morris.
Morris says the 90% translates to about 200 businesses, and it includes small and large businesses and businesses from home and online. As for David, hopefully his new location off State Route 121 North in Mayfield will be his last.