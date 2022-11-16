Has your small business or private non-profit suffered economic loss due to the drought that began in our region in late October? If so, you may be eligible for a federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan.
According to the U.S. Small Business Association, the loans are available in counties in Southern Illinois, Kentucky, and Missouri. The SBA says they cannot provide loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or producers, but they can provide loans to: small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small aquaculture businesses, nurseries, and most private nonprofit organizations.
To qualify for a loan, the business or organization must meet several criteria, including:
- Being located in a declared disaster area
- Suffering substantial economic injury or loss due to the drought that began on October 5th. In this case, "substantial" means they business is unable to meet its obligations and pay its regular business expenses.
- Not being able to obtain credit elsewhere
Loans can be up to $2 million with interest rates not to exceed 4%, the SBA says. Specifically, small businesses pay an interest rate of 3.04% and private nonprofit organizations pay 1.875%. The loan term can be as high as 30 years.
If you live in the following counties, you may be eligible for one of these loans:
SBA eligible counties
|State
|County
|Illinois
|Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Williamson
|Kentucky
|Ballard, Livingston, McCracken
|Missouri
|Cape Girardeau, Mississippi, Perry, Scott
How do you get a loan?
- Fill out the Electronic Loan Application on the SBA's secure website, here, applying under SBA declaration #17704
- Once your application is completed and submitted, the SBA will send an inspector to estimate the cost of damage.
- Complete, sign, and date this form, which gives the IRS permission to provide the SBA with your tax return information.
Additional information
If you need help, you can call the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or send them an email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 for communications relay services.