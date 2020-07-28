BALLARD COUNTY, KY — Some businesses are bracing for the upcoming month-long closure of the U.S. 51 Cairo Bridge over the Ohio River.
The two-lane bridge, which has connected Cairo, Illinois, to Ballard County, Kentucky, since the late 1930s, is currently restricted to one lane so crews can install a concrete latex deck overlay and replace joints.
But starting at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, the bridge will be completely closed for about 30 days. The closure not only lets crews speed up the work on the bridge, it allows them to do extensive maintenance on a nearly 2-mile section of the Kentucky approach levee along U.S. 51 near Wickliffe, just north of the Willow Slough "Mile-Long" Bridge. Crews will place concrete to smooth the road and provide a cap for the levee.
"We've had some subsidence along the levee. We've had two or three years here of extended periods of high water, and that has not been kind to the levee," said Keith Todd, public information officer for Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1. "The levee was built in the 1930s. We've done some maintenance on it along, but these extended periods of high waters have not been good to the levee. So we got some work that we have to get done before we get another extended period of high water."
When the bridge closes on Aug. 1, a 5-mile drive from Wickliffe to Cairo will stretch to an 80-mile detour over the I-24 Ohio River Bridge in Paducah. KYTC says there will be portable message boards to let people know of the closure before they get to the bridge.
Todd said they are "fully aware that (the closure) is going to cause a hardship on both businesses and our commuters." But after considering several alternatives, the 30-day closure was determined to be the best option.
"We looked at about a half a dozen different options for trying to move the work on the levee forward. We looked at night closures. We looked at weekend closures. But almost all of those would have extended the work about 12 weeks. It would have meant we weren't finishing up until almost Christmas," said Todd. "So in the scheme of things, and trying to analyze it to do the least amount of damage to folks that are having to commute across the bridge, the 30-day closure turns out to be about the best deal for everybody."
Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ, located on Green Street in Wickliffe, is one of the businesses that will be affected by the closure. Owner Brian DeRousse said he expects to lose about 65% of his business, because that is the percentage of his customers who are travelers from out of town and out of state.
"They're either headed to Kentucky Lake or they're just truckers hauling grain. They'll stop and get lunch or stop and get supper with us," said DeRousse.
DeRousse said Hillbilly BBQ has already taken a hit because of COVID-19.
"We lost all of our catering business due to the pandemic," he said. "There's no weddings. There's no bug parties or anything."
To help make up for the loss of business during the bridge closure, DeRousse and his staff have a plan.
"We got a concession truck, and we're gonna' hook onto that, and we're gonna go visit — I think my daughter has got four different locations planned," DeRousse said.
The restaurant's Facebook page says Kentucky Hillbilly BBQ plans to make stops in Clinton, Bardwell, Cunningham and Kevil during the bridge closure. Visit the page to see the locations and times.
"We just thank (our customers) for the continued support," said DeRousse. "We're going to get through it. We got 30 days that are going to be slow, so come see us."
During the Cairo Bridge closure, KYTC advises drivers to self-detour by through the I-24 Ohio River Bridge in Paducah to U.S. 45 North in Metropolis, Illinois. They can then take Illinois Route 169 through Karnak to Illinois Route 37 South to Cairo, or to connect to Interstate 57 into Missouri.
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry will also be an option for drivers. Click here to see the ferry's operation schedules. The toll is $14 for passenger vehicles, and the return trip is half price. Larger vehicles increase the toll.
Because the Cairo Bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles a day, a third of which are commercial trucks, KYTC has sent notice of the bridge closure to sites where cross-country truckers frequent.
When the Cairo Bridge reopens around Aug. 31, it will still be restricted to one lane for roughly another month.
Todd said the eventual goal is to build a new $230 million bridge to replace the Cairo Bridge. It will still be a two-lane bridge, but with a much wider deck to allow farm equipment to cross without needing to stop oncoming traffic. Todd said a lot of financial planning and engineering work still needs to be done, and it will probably be another 10 to 15 years before people are driving on the new bridge.