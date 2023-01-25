PADUCAH — It's January 2023. Think about life nearly three years ago when Kentucky confirmed its first cases of COVID-19. We were masking, social distancing and staying home. Today, things are a lot different.
Public health directors say attitudes about the potentially deadly virus have changed.
Marley Rounds bartends at Dry Ground Brewing Company in Paducah. He remembers when employees were required to wear masks, but some customers were reluctant.
Rounds says people would question employees about why they wore masks.
"All the time. It was like every day. It was kind of a battle," Rounds recalls. "I mean, we have really great customers and a lot of us figured out how to deal with it, figured out the right things to say. But it was pretty tough all around for everybody."
Today, you'll only see staff members in masks occasionally, and there are rarely questions from customers when they do.
Marshall County Health Department Director Billy Pitts says the attitude change may be a case of information overload.
"I think it would be this way with anything," Pitts says. "They're just maybe tired of hearing about it. You know, COVID's been a story for a long time, and it's out there. It's not going to go away. I think they know what the general precautions are."
Pitts says case numbers don't tell the whole story.
"Your average person might go out there and take the test, and if they do the swab and it turns out positive, they're not going to tell the health department," said Pitts. "They're just hopefully going to take their own precautions."
Rounds says it's been difficult to establish standards while serving some customers. He says it's a balance.
"Tell people that this is how we run our business, and some people, a lot of the people disagreed with it. A lot of people were really appreciative of being somewhat strict," Rounds says.
While many people have become less vigilant about COVID-19, Pitts says it's still important to be smart in situations during which you might be exposed.
For instance, if you're in a large crowd, think about distancing yourself and wearing a mask.
Pitts also says to talk to your doctor about getting vaccinated and boosted.