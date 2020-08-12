PADUCAH — There are a variety of voices for and against the city of Paducah's future tax increment financing, or TIF, district project downtown.
The Paducah City Commission voted Wednesday night in favor of a development agreement with Weyland Ventures. Through the agreement, the company will develop three tracts of land provided by the city. Known as the City Block Project, the development site is the public parking lot at the foot of Broadway Street. Weyland will buy two tracts from the city at a combined cost of about $300,000. The company will create mixed-use buildings on one tract. Weyland will develop a green space park and parking facility on another tract, which will be reimbursed by the city.
The centerpiece of that project, and the most controversial, is a proposed multimillion-dollar hotel that would go on one of the three tracts of land.
All the talk surrounding the City Block Project has more businesses owners taking a stance with window signs.
The signs say "Yes to Paducah's growth and future." The message is in support of the downtown City Block Project and TIF district.
The owner of Freight House in downtown Paducah, Sara Bradley, said these signs started with just a few owners.
"Thirty little posters you can hang in your window, and they were all gone within a hour," Bradle said. "We've now had numerous requests coming in for these. People want yard signs to hang up, to put in their yards."
The signs are small, but carry a big message.
"I think its important to let people know which side you stand, and right now we stand on the positivity, growth side," Bradley said.
There are different opinions about what a hotel downtown would mean for downtown businesses. Randall Lee Knight, the owner of Antique Galleria downtown, is against the hotel.
"TIF district is funding that then all of a sudden I'm in a position of being against something good, because the net result is going to be something bad," said Knight.
He has several concerns about the project, including the city's possible financial liability, business competition, and limited parking in the area.
Bradley said she respects everyone's opinions, but she wants hers to be loud and clear.
"We want this. The people who work down here, who have businesses down here, are really in favor," she said.
Bradley said you can contact Freight House or Paducah Beer Werks if you would like a sign.
The city has not received final approval for the TIF district for the state. It does have preliminary approval and expects a final decision in the fall.