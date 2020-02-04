DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Initial data released by the Iowa Democratic Party shows Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders ahead in the state's first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses.
The tally of state delegate equivalents released Tuesday shows Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar trailing behind.
The party released 62% of results from all 99 counties after a daylong delay sparked by technical problems. It was unclear when the remaining results will be released by the party, which says it is still verifying data from caucuses across the state.
Earlier Tuesday, Buttigieg claimed on "CBS This Morning'' that his performance in Iowa was "phenomenal,'' especially given the fact that he had started his presidential campaign with little name recognition.
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the delay in caucus reporting results was "unacceptable.''
Price said Tuesday that the party will conduct a "thorough, transparent and independent examination'' of what caused the delays. He apologized for the breakdown in the process, but said the results the party will begin to release on Tuesday are accurate.
The party has faced fierce criticism from presidential candidates who competed in Monday's caucuses. The reporting delays, which were sparked by technical issues with an app, also revived questions about whether Iowa should hold the nation's first contest.