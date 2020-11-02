UNION CITY, TN — A snapshot of American history captured in this collection of presidential campaign buttons, is on display now at Discovery Park of America.
It all started with a local man Randy Anding — today, he's a security guard at Discovery Park. Back in 1976, he picked up his first campaign button, during Jimmy Carter's campaign against incumbent president Gerald Ford.
“I paid a visit to Jimmy Carter's campaign headquarters in Georgia and so I walk in the door and there is his mother, miss Lillian and she was so nice and so gracious, we had a 15 minute conversation. I wanted something to remember the occasion,” Anding said. “I bought some campaign buttons and I guess the bug just bit me and I’ve been collecting them ever since.”
It was something tangible he could hold and keep to remember a moment in time that many of you may have lived, but now another generation is learning about in history books.
His inspiration and collection and grew, from one button to hundreds of them.
At the exhibit, you'll see candidates from every party, every nationality, presidential candidates along with vice presidential candidates, those who won, and those who lost. Anding says no matter what the outcome was, they're a part of our nation's history. He wants to encourage you to try out your own collection this year.
“I would invite young people to start collecting these because as you start collecting and the years go by, you're actually creating your own history lesson.” Anding said.
It's a collection you can pass on to your children or grandchildren, and a history lesson and hobby they can pick up themselves. Anding and Discovery Park are encouraging you to get out and vote for the presidential election this year, but at their exhibit, you can also cast your vote for your favorite campaign button. The winner will be announced on the final day of the exhibit, Dec. 31.
For more information about the exhibit, click here.