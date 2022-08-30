NASHVILLE, TN — Dollywood recycled over 250,000 cigarette butts last year, in a move that greatly benefitted human butts — in the form of plastic benches.
According to a Tuesday release, Dollywood partnered with the nonprofit, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, to recycle the plastic litter from every cigarette butt collected in guest-facing ashtrays at the theme park. The nonprofit says Dollywood is the first theme park in the world to take on a recycling project of that magnitude.
KTNRB says they provided 26 cigarette receptacles to Dollywood thanks to grants and sponsorships from Keep America Beautiful, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the American Eagle Foundation.
According to the release, as a display of gratitude, KTRB gifted Dollywood with two new benches made from tightly-compressed plastic of recycled cigarettes butts. The benches are installed near the River Rampage ride. The benches were created by TerraCycle, an international recycling company that recycled plastic into outdoor furniture.