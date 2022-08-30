Cig Receptacle with bench

This is one of 26 cigarette receptacles installed throughout Dollywood as part of a recycling project with Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful. The cigarette butts collected are shipped to TerraCycle for the plastic microfibers found in cigarette filters to be recycled into outdoor plastic furniture.

NASHVILLE, TN — Dollywood recycled over 250,000 cigarette butts last year, in a move that greatly benefitted human butts — in the form of plastic benches. 

According to a Tuesday release, Dollywood partnered with the nonprofit, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful, to recycle the plastic litter from every cigarette butt collected in guest-facing ashtrays at the theme park. The nonprofit says Dollywood is the first theme park in the world to take on a recycling project of that magnitude. 

Ready for Shipment

Dollywood staff store the collected butts until a bulk shipment can be sent for the cigarettes' plastic to be recycled

KTNRB says they provided 26 cigarette receptacles to Dollywood thanks to grants and sponsorships from Keep America Beautiful, Keep Tennessee Beautiful, the Tennessee Valley Authority, and the American Eagle Foundation

According to the release, as a display of gratitude, KTRB gifted Dollywood with two new benches made from tightly-compressed plastic of recycled cigarettes butts. The benches are installed near the River Rampage ride. The benches were created by TerraCycle, an international recycling company that recycled plastic into outdoor furniture. 

Group on bench

Representatives from the groups that made Dollywood's massive cigarette plastic recycling project possible pose with a bench made from recycled cigarette plastic. Two of these benches are now installed near Dollywood's 'River Rampage' ride. Seated on bench, left to right: Carol Agee (Dollywood), Kathleen Gibi (Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful), Melinda Watson (TVA); Back row, left to right: Bobby Johnson (Dollywood), Jessica Hall (American Eagle Foundation), Mark Huber (Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful), Edmond McDavis (Keep Tennessee Beautiful)