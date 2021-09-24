A minister at an Oklahoma church was tackled by a bystander after he allegedly touched a child inappropriately at a bus stop.
The Oklahoma City Police Department says 33-year-old Michael Coghill was arrested Wednesday on a complaint of lewd or incident acts against a child. The police department says an adult bystander witnessed and recorded video of Coghill touching the child, then confronted him.
Oklahoma City NBC affiliate KFOR-TV reports that the bystander tackled Coghill, fracturing his skull and cracking his eye socket.
A police report indicates that this was not the first time Coghill was noticed at that bus stop, KFOR reports. The police report says Coghill would stop at that bus stop while jogging, and a 9-year-old victim reported that the man touched his back and "he didn't like the way it made him feel," KFOR reports. A neighbor also told the TV station that she'd seen him jogging there before.
Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Dillon Quirk told KFOR that the bystander was made aware of the situation and decided to monitor the bus stop while recording video. Quirk told the TV station that the individual saw Coghill run past the bus stop, stop running, and then return to the bus stop and touch the child. That's when the bystander intervened on the child's behalf.
Lakehoma Church of Christ in Mustang, Oklahoma, confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday night that Coghill was a discipleship minister at the church, and that church elders made the decision to fire him after learning of the incident at the bus stop. The church said Coghill had a clean background check, and that "we have received no reports or claims against him during his tenure at Lakehoma."
"We will be fully cooperating with law enforcement as needed," the church said. "Our hearts go out to the family and the child involved in the incident. We would encourage everyone to pray for this family during a very difficult time in their lives. Our church leadership has no tolerance for any type of abuse. Safety is our highest priority for our community, congregation and especially our children. These past years we have made significant efforts to secure our children’s area providing the highest safety standards possible."
KFOR also confirmed that Coghill previously worked at Choctaw Church of Christ in Choctaw, Oklahoma.