MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Local lawyer Cade Foster has officially filed to run for McCracken County's next county attorney.
Foster originally announced his intent to run on Oct. 1, the same day that current McCracken County Attorney Sam Clymer announced he would not be seeking reelection.
Currently, Foster works as in-house legal counsel for Jim Smith Contracting. He previously served as an assistant commonwealth's attorney where he tried felony cases in the McCracken County Circuit Court.
Filing his notification and declaration form at the McCracken County Clerk's Office Wednesday, Foster was joined by retired Kentucky Court of Appeals Chief Judge Bill Howerton, and Jim Smith Contracting CEO and former State Rep. Rex Smith.
“I am excited to formally kick off my campaign for the office of McCracken County Attorney," Foster said in a statement shared with Local 6. "The prospect of serving the residents of our great county inspires me and if elected, I will work hard for them.”