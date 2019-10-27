CADIZ, KY— Lieutenant General Scott Howell, of Cadiz, Ky, helped lead the operation that brought down ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Lt. Gen. Howell is a command pilot with over 2,600 flight hours. He was commissioned through the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1987, and earned his wings at Fort Rucker Alabama.

Howell was promoted to Lieutenant General on Aug. 2, 2017.

Congressman James Comer saluted military members and special forces for their "distinguished service" in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The operation took place Saturday night in Syria. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi blew himself up as U.S. special operators cornered in on him. President Trump says al-Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest.

“He was a sick and depraved man, and now he’s gone,” Trump said. “He died like a dog, he died like a coward.”

The operation marks a major foreign policy success for the Trump Administration. Trump says he watched the operation from the White House Situation room.