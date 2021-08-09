RICHMOND, KY (WLEX) — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man charged with murder in the deaths of a husband and wife in Richmond, Kentucky, entered a not guilty plea in Madison County District Court.
On Monday, 51-year-old Thomas Birl was arraigned on two murder charges, an arson charge and charges of tempering with evidence and criminal mischief.
Police say Birl shot 54-year-old Christopher Hager and 52-year-old Gracie Hager outside an apartment the couple owned on Aug. 3.
Investigators claim Birl then set fire to the building and engaged police in a standoff that lasted hours.
His bond was set at $5 million in court Monday. He's set to be back in court next week.