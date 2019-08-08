PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah police arrested a man with previous convictions Wednesday after finding a loaded handgun that was reported stolen back in 2016.
42-year-old Cleyton R. Tanner of Cario, Illinois had previous been arrested on assault, drug trafficking and firearm possession charges. He had been freed on bond after his most recent arrest in January 2019.
But police said in a news release he was found with stolen property while conducting a traffic stop.
Police say in a news release they had to maneuver around a vehicle blocking North 12th Street. The release says when they went to talk to Tanner, who was the driver the car drove away.
Police started following Tanner when they noticed the car crossing the center line multiple times.
Police say they found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun, which was the same gun stolen from a vehicle in McCracken County in 2016.
Tanner was arrested for careless driving and stopping on a limited access highway, in addition to the stolen firearm charge.