CAIRO, IL — It's almost time for Cairo's 9th annual Heritage Blues and Gospel Festival, which runs from Sept. 8-10.
The festival will feature food and resource vendors, live music, give-a-ways, and a parade!
The 'Community Pride Starts With Us' parade lines up at the intersection of 20th and Commercial Ave., begins at 20th and Washington, and ends on 8th St. To request an entry in to the parade, call (618) 734-2665.
Arrowleaf's R3 program is sponsoring this year's event, and Arrowleaf Chief Information Officer Rollie Hawk says it's a lot of fun. According to Hawk, it's an amazing celebration with great music, food, and activities for kids.