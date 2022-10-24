CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale.
Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
In addition to the murder charge, Morse is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, and police say his bond was set at $2 million.
Investigators believe Morse and Gary knew each other and "were involved in an ongoing dispute at the time of the shooting," the police department says in a news release.
Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno released a statement about the deadly shooting on Monday, saying: “Our condolences go out to the family and loved ones of Jacob Gary. I am proud of the work of the officers and investigators who continue to work tirelessly to bring Daurice Morse to justice. The Carbondale community also assisted in this investigation. We continue to share the message that will we work together utilizing all available resources to end violent crime in Carbondale.”
Officers are searching for Morse and ask anyone with information that could help them locate him to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. Investigators warn that Morse is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.