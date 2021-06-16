PADUCAH — A Cairo, Illinois, man accused of firing a gun in the Glenwood Drive area of Paducah Sunday night turned himself in Wednesday, police say.
The Cairo man, 29-year-old Stanley D. Crume, is accused of waving a gun in a woman's face in a home on Glenwood Drive before running away, firing multiple shots as he ran. Police have said Crume went to the house looking for someone acquainted with 20-year-old Darrius White, the man killed in a June 8 shooting on Colony Drive.
The Paducah Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest warrant charging Crume with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Now, police say Crume turned himself in to authorities Wednesday morning.
The shots-fired incident happened around 8:30 p.m., neighbors told Local 6 on Sunday. It happened just one hour after a vigil was held for 28-year-old Thomas Willett, who died after he was shot at intersection of Elmdale Road and Jameswood Drive on June 10. Two men are charged in connection to that shooting. Justin C. Wells was arrested on June 10 and charged with complicity to murder and evidence tampering. Police are still looking for the second suspect, 20-year-old Khalil A. Griffin of Murray, who is charged with murder.
Police ask anyone with information about where Crume is or about any of the recent shooting incidents in Paducah to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be shared anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411).