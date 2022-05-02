CAIRO, IL — An Alexander County, Illinois, jury has found a 68-year-old Cairo woman guilty of first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.
The jury on Friday found Mary Davis guilty of the 2018 killing of 63-year-old Tomie Edwards, whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River in Madisonville, Kentucky, in May of 2018.
According to an Illinois State Police news release about the conviction, Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29 in Alexander County.
