CAIRO, IL- A Southern Illinois nursing home in Cairo is closing and leaving more than 60 people jobless. Employees must find new jobs and residents must find new homes during a pandemic.
Alberta Posey has worked at Aperion Care in Cairo for 28 years.
For her, being there is more than a job she said it's a ministry.
"I love people. I think they love me too. They know when I'm not here too. They say you're back." said Posey.
We are glad you're back. It makes me feel good. Makes me want to stay a little longer."
But, she recently found out that dream of staying longer is no longer possible. The nursing home announced they will be closing. Leaving 62 people without jobs, and 53 residents will have to be transferred to other facilities.
"When I got here today I could see the sadness in their faces. Yesterday I heard some of them were shedding tears." said Posey.
"Many of the resident's families don't have reliable transportation and they visit on foot. Several employees walk to work. Finding employment elsewhere is going to be a challenge. Finding beds and a place where their families can visit will be a challenge." said Field Representative with Laborers Local 773 Judy Simpson.
Aperion Care has 30 to 60 days to find new nursing homes for the residents.
Simpson said at this time the company is not planning to offer severance for the employees.