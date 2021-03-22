MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says the 7400 block of Cairo Road is back open to traffic after a two-vehicle injury crash Monday morning.
The road was closed between Craven Drive and West Paducah School Road while the collision was investigated. The crash happened around 10 a.m., about 3 miles west of the Interstate 24 exit 3 interchange. Around 2:42 p.m., the sheriff's office said the crash site has been cleared, and the road is back open to all traffic.
Deputies said emergency personnel responded to the scene of the injury crash.
We do not yet know how many people were injured in the crash. The sheriff's office said more information will be released when it is available.