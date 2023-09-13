MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be reopening part of KY 305/Cairo Road in McCracken County around noon on Wednesday, September 13.
The section is just west of the Interstate 24 Paducah Exit 3 Interchange.
KYTC says the road has been closed to allow deck repairs to a railroad overpass at the seven mile marker between Commerce Drive and KY 998/Olivet Church Road.
Although the work was expected to take three days to complete, the bridge crew was able to complete the project a day early.