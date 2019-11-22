PADUCAH -- A new restaurant will be opened in the former Whaler's Catch building in downtown Paducah.
Centurion Development, LLC, will open a Broussard's Cajun Cuisine in the old restaurant.
Plans are to have the restaurant open in the summer of 2020.
This will be the second Broussard's restaurant in the Local 6 area. The original restaurant opened in Cape Girardeau, Missouri in 1986.
The restaurant will serve bayou-style Cajun specialties, along with classic American favorites.
Renovations will be made to the building.
The restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor seating when it opens.